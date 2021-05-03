JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,351,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,330 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,349,000 after acquiring an additional 365,066 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,078. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $78.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

