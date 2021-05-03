Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,310,000.

VGK traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.74. The company had a trading volume of 146,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,563,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $67.22.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

