Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $1.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.33. 1,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,011. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $102.56 and a 1-year high of $183.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.04.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

