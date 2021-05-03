Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 310 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.9% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB opened at $101.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.