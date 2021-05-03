iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

TLT stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.32. 384,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,011,038. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.57 and its 200-day moving average is $149.31. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

