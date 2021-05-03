Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after buying an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

