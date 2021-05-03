Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $132.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

