Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $190.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 86,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 939,129 shares.The stock last traded at $172.07 and had previously closed at $172.11.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PFPT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.47.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day moving average is $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

