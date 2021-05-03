Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in April

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,600 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 3,737,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
KPELF remained flat at $$3.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Keppel has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $4.62.
About Keppel
Featured Story: Front-End Load
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.