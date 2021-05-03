Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Short Interest Up 28.4% in April

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,600 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the March 31st total of 3,737,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

KPELF remained flat at $$3.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. Keppel has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

About Keppel

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore and marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure, Property, and Investments. The Offshore & Marine segment includes offshore rig design, construction, repair and upgrading, ship conversions, repair, and specialized shipbuilding.

