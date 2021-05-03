J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $6.16 Million Holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,694 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 68,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $989,000.

NYSE BBN traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,005. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

