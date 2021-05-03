Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $9.68 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of GSEW stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.33. The company had a trading volume of 38,405 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.