Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.1 days.
Shares of ISUZF remained flat at $$10.24 on Monday. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.
About Isuzu Motors
