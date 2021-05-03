Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the March 31st total of 228,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 108.1 days.

Shares of ISUZF remained flat at $$10.24 on Monday. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

