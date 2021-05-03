Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the March 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JPXGY traded down $0.53 on Monday, reaching $11.75. 41,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,120. Japan Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.14.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, and securities options trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publicizes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

