Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 1,091,248 GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,091,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,978,000. GX Acquisition comprises approximately 1.0% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $7,968,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,324,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in GX Acquisition by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GXGX opened at $10.11 on Monday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on GX Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

