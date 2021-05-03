Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,363 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,065 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 32,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 126,029 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $47.75 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

