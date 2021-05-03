Versant Capital Management Inc Has $663,000 Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 270,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

