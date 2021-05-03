Waverton Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 143,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 381,397 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,229 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.84. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

