Fundamentun LLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fundamentun LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.9% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 149,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 43,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.81 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a 200-day moving average of $132.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $82.40 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.