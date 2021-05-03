Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,649 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 280,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 121,624 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,887 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

