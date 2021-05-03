Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stake Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VIS traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,888. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.65. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $107.21 and a 52 week high of $198.08.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

