ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Purchases 10,532 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Comstock Resources comprises 0.2% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Comstock Resources worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRK traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $5.67. 15,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,797,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $274.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRK. US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

