Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $14.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

