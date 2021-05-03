Bridge City Capital LLC Makes New Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 302,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 117,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 105,434 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

ATEN stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $667.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $74,462.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,448 shares in the company, valued at $372,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,926 shares of company stock valued at $186,783. 23.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

