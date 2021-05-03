Eq LLC Acquires Shares of 13,026 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.09. 14,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,200. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $52.48 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.86.

