Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 447 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 17,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO opened at $470.23 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $324.35 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

