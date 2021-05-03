AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources accounts for approximately 1.5% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 45.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.23.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

