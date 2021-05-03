Eq LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Eq LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,812 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 2.8% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.08. 2,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.80 and its 200-day moving average is $87.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $62.26 and a 1-year high of $96.59.

