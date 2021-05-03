AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Has $902,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $153.01 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.