HM Capital Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,785.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,907,000 after acquiring an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:BDC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,363. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

