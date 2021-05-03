MU Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for approximately 4.3% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $576,344,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $317,186,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after buying an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,134,000 after buying an additional 613,672 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,162,000 after buying an additional 278,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $143.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,822. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $57.26 and a twelve month high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average of $132.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

