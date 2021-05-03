MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 5,810 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 3.8% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

NYSE:DG traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.42. 28,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,759. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $172.66 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

