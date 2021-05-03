Keep Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.20 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Keep Network has a market cap of $361.94 million and $6.20 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 52.9% against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00068600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00072419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.83 or 0.00889601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,440.15 or 0.09400389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00098755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00045753 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

KEEP is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 503,961,359 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

