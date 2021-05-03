Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 5,712 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.7% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.5% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.61. 69,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,144,012. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $198.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.94.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

