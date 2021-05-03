AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.375-2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AstraZeneca also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.75-5.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $53.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

