Ampfield Management L.P. Buys Shares of 83,537 Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,938,000. Five Below accounts for approximately 13.5% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 401.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 189.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Five Below by 28.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 46.1% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 267,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,113,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $201.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.55. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.11 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.