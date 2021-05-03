Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Fastly by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $524,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $741,700.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 270,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,522,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 320,450 shares of company stock valued at $25,601,281. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FSLY opened at $63.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.55 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

