Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 974.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,713,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,028,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,933,000 after purchasing an additional 462,943 shares in the last quarter. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,765,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 567,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,625,000 after acquiring an additional 370,158 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $51.24 and a 52-week high of $51.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.