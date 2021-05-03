Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 800 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,801 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

NYSE GM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.41. 83,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,992,930. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

