Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of National Western Life Group worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWLI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Western Life Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

NWLI traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $229.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.15. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.21 and a twelve month high of $258.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.76.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $9.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $223.54 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.05%.

National Western Life Group Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

