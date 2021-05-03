Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Telos Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.1% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $579,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 107,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,008,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $218.25. 45,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320,915. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.37 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.04 and its 200-day moving average is $196.71.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

