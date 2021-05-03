Telos Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.64. The company had a trading volume of 147,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,449,784. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

