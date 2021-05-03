Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.45. 54,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,497. The stock has a market cap of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.56. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $77.04 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

