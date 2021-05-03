Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 198.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $496.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $485.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

