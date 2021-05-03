LifePro Asset Management Purchases 5,693 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

LifePro Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $274.81 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.93 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.72 and a 200-day moving average of $252.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

