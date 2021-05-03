Deeper Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.02 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $37.37 million and $3.02 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063906 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.00276307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.95 or 0.01150796 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00027092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.18 or 0.00717680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,092.44 or 0.99936809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

