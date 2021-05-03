APIX Market Capitalization Reaches $11.28 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One APIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0935 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and $676,663.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00069134 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00072381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.86 or 0.00894325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,532.85 or 0.09518203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00098766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00046225 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

