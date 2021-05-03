Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,121,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,492.03 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $856.50 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,474.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,401.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 178.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,775.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

