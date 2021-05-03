Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,708 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.2% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $292,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $231.08 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.25. The firm has a market cap of $625.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

