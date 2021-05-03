Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,708 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.2% of AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $292,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $231.08 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.25. The firm has a market cap of $625.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.73.
Alibaba Group Company Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
