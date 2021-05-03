Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.89 Million

Analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will announce sales of $46.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.53 million. Cryoport reported sales of $9.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 379.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year sales of $202.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.60 million to $209.98 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $251.23 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYRX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,915 shares of company stock worth $1,249,003. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,239. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -98.57 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

