Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 1,085 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,232,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock opened at $78.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.23 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

